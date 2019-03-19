National Hockey Stadium reopens with new playing surface

Syed Saddiq said he was satisfied with the quality of the upgrading works at the National Hockey Stadium. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Malaysia has become the first nation to use the polyethylene artificial pitch after laying it at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

The pitch, said to be the best artificial pitch with the latest technology and recognised by the International Hockey Federation (FIH), was laid as part of work to upgrade the two badly damaged fields at the stadium ahead of Malaysia hosting of the 2019 FIH Men’s Hockey Series Finals from April 26-May 4.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman was satisfied with the quality of the upgrading works, which were completed two weeks ahead of schedule.

“After conducting a detailed survey of the stadium, the pitch surface has been fully upgraded ahead of schedule. I wish to thank MRCB (Malaysian Resources Corporation Bhd) for their kind assistance and for returning it to the Malaysia Stadium Corporation (MSC) way earlier.

“The FIH’s recognition of the pitch gives me greater confidence,” he told reporters after surveying the progress of maintenance work being carried out at the stadium.

A Bernama survey on the condition of the two pitches at the stadium last December found them to be slippery, uneven and muddy, thus posing a danger to the players.

The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) then decided not to use both pitches for their 2019 Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).

Meanwhile, Syed Saddiq said the national men and women’s hockey teams would test the quality of the two fields.

“We hope to start using the two pitches for training sessions as soon as possible so that the national teams can familiarise themselves with its surface, which will be an advantage when we host the FIH Hockey Series Finals. The players can also give us their feedback,” he said.

Malaysia, Austria, Canada, Italy, Wales, Vanuatu, China and Brazil will compete in the 2019 FIH Hockey Series Finals, which is a qualifying tournament for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The top two teams will then qualify for the final round of the qualifiers. — Bernama