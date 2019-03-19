Liverpool’s Van Dijk backs Salah to rediscover scoring touch

Mohamed Salah (centre), who scored 44 goals for Liverpool last season and helped them reach the Champions League final, has notched 20 goals in 41 games in all competitions, with 17 of them coming in the league. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 19 — Mohamed Salah has failed to score in seven consecutive Liverpool games but team mate Virgil van Dijk says it is only a matter of time before the goals come for the Egyptian forward.

Salah, who scored 44 goals for Liverpool last season and helped them reach the Champions League final, has notched 20 goals in 41 games in all competitions, with 17 of them coming in the league.

“People can say all they want but I think all the teams in the Premier League would love to have him in their side,” defender Van Dijk told the club website.

“The goals will come. That’s something for a striker that is maybe going to be in your head but we tell him every time: you just need to keep working, keep going and you will be fine.” — Reuters