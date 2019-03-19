Birmingham and Villa fined for failing to control players

Aston Villa players react after a fan invades the pitch and attacks Jack Grealish at St Andrew’s stadium in Birmingham March 10, 2019. — Action Images via Reuters

LONDON, March 19 — Second-tier Championship clubs Birmingham City and Aston Villa accepted fines of £5,000 (RM27,056) for failing to control their players in a fiercely-contested derby match earlier this month, the English Football Association (FA) said yesterday.

Players from both teams were charged with breaching FA Rule 20 after a confrontation followed a foul by Birmingham’s Maikel Kieftenbeld on Villa captain Jack Grealish in the fifth minute.

“Birmingham City and Aston Villa have been fined £5,000 following their EFL Championship fixture on 10 March 2019,” the FA said in a statement.

“Both clubs accepted a charge and the standard penalty for failing to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the fifth minute.”

A Birmingham supporter was jailed for 14 weeks for running on to the field of play and punching Grealish later on in the match.

Grealish, who escaped unhurt, eventually scored the winner as Villa won 1-0 to leapfrog their derby rivals in the standings. — Reuters