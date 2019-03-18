Malaysian golfer wins first Tour title in sudden-death playoff

Kelly Tan dropped an eagle on the 18th hole to force the playoff and now holds the course record for 54-holes at 13-under. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 ― Kelly Tan has won her first professional golf title on the second-tier Symetra Tour beating American Demi Runas with a birdie on the first hole of sudden death to capture the 11th annual Florida’s Natural Charity Classic.

Tan, 25, dropped an eagle on the 18th hole to force the playoff and now holds the course record for 54-holes at 13-under.

“Missing the cut last week was really devastating because coming into the season I had a lot of confidence and maybe a little too excited,” said Tan.

“Coming into this week, I’ve never felt like this in any situation. I think it was great and hope to keep the confidence level up.”

Kelly was forced to ply her trade in the lower tiers after losing her Ladies Professional Golfers Association (LPGA) Tour card in 2017 after finishing outside the top 125 in the money list.

In her 16 starts on the Symetra Tour she has only made the cut in three tournaments.

This is her first win in any of the women’s family tour events.

“Playing on the LPGA made me a lot stronger and mature on the golf course, knowing what I can and can’t do,” Tan said.

“Going through last year, it was obviously the worst of my career and the most down I’ve ever been emotionally. I’m very grateful for the people around me because they never had a doubt, even when I doubted myself.”