England call up Southampton’s Ward-Prowse for Euro qualifiers

LONDON, March 18 — Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse has been called up to England’s squad for this month’s European Championship qualifiers, the Football Association said today.

England manager Gareth Southgate had announced a 25-man squad last week but three players – Manchester City’s John Stones and Fabian Delph and Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek – withdrew through injury.

“James Ward-Prowse has been called up to the England squad ahead of the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Montenegro,” the FA said in a statement.

Ward-Prowse, 24, claimed one senior cap two years ago when England lost 1-0 to Germany in a friendly. He has scored six league goals for Southampton this season, including two free kicks against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in his last two Premier League games.

The squad strength has been reduced to 23 after the three players pulled out.

Updated England 23-man squad

Goalkeepers: Tom Heaton, Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Danny Rose, Luke Shaw, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, James Tarkowski

Midfielders: Ross Barkley, Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse

Forwards: Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson

