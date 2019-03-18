Chelsea lodge Uefa complaint over alleged racist abuse in Kiev

Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi scores their fifth goal against Dynamo Kiev during their Europa League Round of 16 Second Leg match in NSC Olympiyskiy, Kiev, March 14, 2019 — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 18 — Chelsea said today they have lodged a formal complaint with Uefa over alleged racist abuse aimed at one of their players during the closing stages of the 5-0 Europa League win away to Dynamo Kiev last week.

“We can confirm a report of racist abuse directed at one of our players in the final minutes of the match in Kiev from a small section of home supporters. We wholeheartedly condemn such abhorrent behaviour,” Chelsea said in a statement.

“The matter was reported to the referee at the final whistle and the chairman and club secretary spoke to the Uefa match delegate immediately after the match.

“We expect Uefa to conduct a fulsome investigation and we will provide full cooperation.”

Callum Hudson-Odoi was reportedly the victim of the abuse as the 18-year-old rounded off the scoring after Olivier Giroud’s hat-trick and Marcos Alonso’s strike secured Chelsea’s place in the last eight at a canter in the Ukranian capital on Thursday. — AFP