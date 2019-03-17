Mercedes' Bottas upstages Hamilton to win Australian Grand Prix

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas drives through turn two during the Formula One F1 Australian Grand Prix at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit in Melbourne March 17, 2019. — Reuters pic

MELBOURNE, March 17 — Valtteri Bottas upstaged his Mercedes world champion team-mate Lewis Hamilton to blitz the field and win the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in a sizzling performance today.

The flying Finn started second on the grid but got a jump on the polesitting Briton at the first corner and never looked back, scorching round the Albert Park circuit to take the chequered flag by massive 20.8 seconds.

Hamilton was second with Red Bull's Max Verstappen third after audaciously overtaking Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who was fourth, midway through the race. — AFP