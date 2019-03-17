Curry leads Warriors’ rout of Thunder, Celtics stop Hawks

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots a three point basket as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jerami Grant (9) defends during the first half at Chesapeake Energy Arena. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, March 17 — Stephen Curry scored 11 of his 33 points in the third quarter as the Golden State Warriors clobbered the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-88 yesterday.

Klay Thompson scored 23 points and DeMarcus Cousins added 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Warriors.

Thunder all-star Russell Westbrook scored just seven points on a dismal two-for-16 shooting.

The cold-shooting Westbrook, who was fined US$25,000 (RM102,300) earlier in the week after an altercation with Utah Jazz fans, missed all seven of his three-point attempts. He had nine assists and eight rebounds.

Paul George had 29 points and 13 rebounds, and Dennis Schroder added 15 points for the Thunder, who shot a season worst 32 per cent from the field.

The Thunder made just 13 of 41 three-pointers.

Curry scored 19 points in the first half to help the Warriors lead 64-46 at halftime. Curry scored 11 more in the third quarter to put the Warriors up 87-71 at the end of the period.

The Warriors won for the 25th time in their last 26 games when all star Kevin Durant sits out.

Durant did not play for the second game in a row because of an ankle injury.

Former Thunder Durant has drawn the ire of Oklahoma City fans for the decision he made to join Golden State in free agency after the Warriors beat his Thunder in the 2016 NBA playoff semi-finals.

Elsewhere, Kyrie Irving finished one assist shy of a triple double as the Boston Celtics squandered a 25-point lead but managed to hold on and beat the Atlanta Hawks 129-120.

Irving had 30 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists and Jaylen Brown scored 23 points for the Celtics who have won six of their last eight games.

“To be mature about having the lead, you’ve got to keep the pressure on them and keep playing smart basketball on both ends of the floor,” Irving said. “We didn’t do that.”

Marcus Morris had 19 points and Jayson Tatum scored 18 for Boston.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 26 points, John Collins scored 20 with 11 rebounds, Taurean Price had 17 points and Vince Carter scored 16.

It could have been a costly win for the Celtics after forward Gordon Hayward suffered a strained neck early in the game and didn’t return.

Hayward banged his head into the shoulder of Atlanta’s John Collins and headed to the locker room.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Hayward left the arena at halftime and went home. — Reuters