Thiem reaches Indian Wells semis as Monfils withdraws

INDIAN WELLS, March 15 ― World number eight Dominic Thiem advanced to the ATP Indian Wells Masters semi-finals yesterday when scheduled quarter-final opponent Gael Monfils withdrew with injury.

France's Monfils pulled out with a left Achilles tendon injury shortly before the match was to start, taking the court to tell the crowd he didn't feel he could play at 100 percent.

Austria's Thiem advanced by walkover to face Canadian Milos Raonic, who defeated Serbian lucky loser Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-4. ― AFP