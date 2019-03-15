Schalke sack coach Tedesco after Man City mauling

Domenico Tedesco has been relieved of his role as Schalke coach with immediate effect. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, March 15 ― Schalke 04 fired coach Domenico Tedesco two days after they lost 7-0 to Manchester City in the Champions League last 16 second leg, the German club said yesterday.

The mauling in Manchester, completing a 10-2 aggregate loss, was the fifth consecutive defeat for a side lying fifth-bottom of the Bundesliga.

“Head coach Domenico Tedesco and assistant coach Peter Perchtold have been relieved of their duties with immediate effect,” Schalke said in a statement.

Interim coach Huub Stevens will take charge of the team for Saturday's league game against RB Leipzig.

“He (Tedesco) developed the side very well last season that ended with us finishing runners-up,” sporting director Jochen Schneider said.

“However, we can’t fail to recognise that the development this season has been negative.” ― Reuters