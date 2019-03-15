Malay Mail

Raonic ends Kecmanovic's dream run, reaches Indian Wells semis

Milos Raonic celebrates match point as he won his quarterfinal match against Miomir Kecmanovic (not pictured) in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. ― Picture by Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters
INDIAN WELLS, March 15 ― Canada's Milos Raonic ended lucky loser Miomir Kecmanovic's dream run at the ATP Indian Wells Masters yesterday, beating the Serbian teen 6-3, 6-4 to reach the semi-finals.

Raonic, ranked 14th in the world, fired 13 aces and broke Kecmanovic once in each set to earn the wind on a breezy stadium court.

He'll face either eighth-ranked Austrian Dominic Thiem or France's world number 19 Gael Monfils for a place in the final.

Kecmanovic, who gained entry to the draw after 5th-seeded Kevin Anderson withdrew was the first lucky loser to reach the quarter-finals at Indian Wells since the tournament served as the inaugural ATP Masters 1000 event in 1990.

Now the 19-year-old will regroup and prepare for the Miami Masters, which has given him a wild card invitation. ― AFP

