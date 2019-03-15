Man City ‘confident’ after drawing Spurs in Champions League quarters

Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus comes on as a substitute to replace Sergio Aguero as manager Pep Guardiola gives instructions to Leroy Sane during their Premier League match with Watford at Etihad Stadium in Manchester March 9, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 15 — Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain said today the Premier League leaders are “confident” they can beat Tottenham in the Champions League quarter-finals but are wary of the threat posed by Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

Pep Guardiola’s City, who reached the last eight following a 10-2 aggregate win against Schalke, will play the first leg away on April 9, potentially at Tottenham’s new stadium, before hosting the deciding leg on April 17.

“We are confident. We are doing well, we are having a good season and we are in a good place now in the sense of the football that we are playing,” said Begiristain.

“So, we are confident, but we know Tottenham will create problems... We played last season (in the quarter-finals) against Liverpool and did not go through. I hope this time we have better luck.”

With the Champions League now down to the last eight, Begiristain said every team remaining in the tournament were formidable challengers.

“We are here (in the tournament). Everybody deserves to be a candidate in this competition,” he said.

“Ajax, they eliminate Real Madrid, Porto (the same) with Roma, everyone is a candidate. So, we have to be very focused. There is no time for mistakes as in the Champions League one mistake and you are out.

“So, we will be focused but the fact that we are playing well and in a good rhythm will help.”

City, chasing an unprecedented quadruple, beat Tottenham 1-0 at Wembley in October in the Premier League in their only meeting so far this season. — AFP