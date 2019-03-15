Harimau Malaya fans told to flood National Stadium for Airmarine Cup

Harimau Malaya chief coach Tan Cheng Hoe urged local fans to flood the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil to support the national squad in the Airmarine Cup. — Bernama file pic

PETALING JAYA, March 15 — Harimau Malaya chief coach, Tan Cheng Hoe is calling on local fans to flood the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil to give their support to the national squad in the four-nation Airmarine Cup 2019 from March 20 to 23.

He urged supporters to come out in droves just like the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup in which Malaysia emerged as runners-up, to rouse the spirit of national players to give their best in their own home ground.

“It is the hope of players to receive the similar inspiring support during the AFF Suzuki Cup and it was a great motivation for the players to perform even better,” he said when met by reporters after attending a presentation of Airmarine Cup tickets at a school here today.

In this regard, Cheng Hoe said only PKNS FC player, Nicolas Ryan Swirad is slightly injured while the other 23 players are raring to go.

Meanwhile Airmarine Cup technical director, M. Gopal revealed ticket sales for the inaugural football tournament are moving very slow as only about 10,000 tickets have been sold only online so far since March 1.

He said Pro Events International Sdn Bhd has decided to give discounted tickets of RM25 per person for 5,000 primary and secondary students to enable more fans to give support to the national team.

“This promotion is only valid for students aged 18 years old and below and they need to bring their student ID when making a purchase,” he said.

The normal price for adults is RM45 for grandstand and RM35 for normal seats, Gopal added.

In the Airmarine Cup, Malaysia will meet Singapore while Oman will square off with Afghanistan on March 20.

On March 23, the winners of the two matches will meet in the final while the losers will clash in the third/fourth play-off match. — Bernama