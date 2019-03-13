PSG bounce back from European exit with win over Dijon

Paris Saint-Germain's players celebrate after scoring a goal against Dijon during the Ligue 1 match in Dijon March 12, 2019. ― AFP pic

PARIS, March 13 ― Paris St Germain returned to action for the first time since their traumatic Champions League exit to crush Dijon 4-0 and extend their huge Ligue 1 advantage to 17 points yesterday.

PSG made four changes to the starting lineup that lost 3-1 at home to Manchester United last Wednesday although Presnel Kimpembe, who conceded a last-gasp penalty via a disputed VAR decision, was retained.

If the French champions needed a gentle return to action they got their wish with struggling Dijon offering little once Marquinhos gave Thomas Tuchel's side a seventh-minute lead.

Kylian Mbappe doubled their advantage shortly before halftime after good work by Angel di Maria.

Di Maria's exquisite free kick made it 3-0 five minutes after the interval and Mbappe was denied by the woodwork before Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting rounded off a comfortable night's work with PSG's fourth goal in stoppage time.

PSG have 74 points from 27 games with second-placed Lille on 57 from 28. ― Reuters