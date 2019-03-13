Federer cruises into fourth round at Indian Wells

Roger Federer beat Stan Wawrinka to advance into the fourth round of the ATP Indian Wells Masters. ― Reuters pic

INDIAN WELLS, March 13 ― Roger Federer extended his dominance of Stan Wawrinka yesterday, beating his friend and fellow Swiss 6-3, 6-4 to reach the fourth round of the ATP Indian Wells Masters.

Federer needed barely an hour to take his record to 22-3 over Wawrinka, a former world number three who is currently ranked 40th in the world and working his way back in the wake of double knee surgery.

Fourth-seeded Federer, seeking a record sixth Indian Wells title, next faces Britain's Kyle Edmund, a 6-3, 6-3 winner over Macedonian qualifier Radu Albot. ― AFP