Arsenal's Lacazette free to face Rennes as Uefa cuts ban

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette applauds fans after the match against Southampton, February 24, 2019. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, March 13 ― Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette is eligible to play in tomorrow's Europa League last 16 second-leg clash against Rennes after his three-match ban was reduced to two games, Uefa said yesterday.

The French striker was shown a red card for a foul on BATE Borisov defender Aleksandar Filipovic in the last-32 first-leg match and was hit with a three-game ban by European football's governing body for serious rough play.

Arsenal appealed against the decision which was partially upheld and Lacazette's suspension was reduced to two matches, which he has already served.

“The appeal lodged by Arsenal FC has been partially upheld,” Uefa said in a statement.

Lacazette missed the last-32 second leg against BATE which Arsenal won 3-0 and their 3-1 round of 16 first-leg defeat in Rennes. ― Reuters