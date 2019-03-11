Solari uncertain over Real Madrid future

Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari is pictured before the match against Real Valladolid. — Reuters pic

MADRID, March 11 — Santiago Solari was unable to confirm yesterday that he would still be in charge for Real Madrid’s next game, despite the team beating Real Valladolid 4-1 in La Liga.

Asked after the match if he would remain as coach, Solari said: “I cannot answer that. Tomorrow we have a training session, and that is what I focus on.”

Madrid ended their three-game losing run by coming from behind against Valladolid, as Karim Benzema scored twice between goals from Luka Modric and Raphael Varane.

But Madrid are still 12 points behind Barcelona in the league, having also gone out of the Champions League last week following a shock defeat at home to Ajax. — AFP