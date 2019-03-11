Marseille darling Balotelli strikes again against Nice

Marseille's Mario Balotelli celebrates scoring against Nice. — Reuters pic

PARIS, March 11 — Mario Balotelli's love affair with Olympique de Marseille continued yesterday when the Italian striker gave them a 1-0 home win against his former club Nice in Ligue 1.

Balotelli, who joined Marseille in January after three years on the Cote d'Azur, struck midway through the second half to put fourth-placed OM on 47 points from 28 games, three behind third-placed Olympique Lyonnais.

Balotelli is the first Marseille player since Josip Skoblar in 1969 to score in the top flight in his first four appearances at the Stade Velodrome.

The 28-year-old broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute for a dominant Marseille side by heading home a Lucas Ocampos cross. — Reuters