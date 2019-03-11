Lowry shines as Raptors rout Miami Heat

Toronto Raptors forward Norman Powell (24) defends against Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) during the first half at American Airlines Arena. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, March 11 — Kyle Lowry finished with 24 points and 10 assists as the Toronto Raptors snapped the Miami Heat’s win streak at four games with a 125-104 blowout victory yesterday.

Lowry also drained six three pointers and Pascal Siakam added 20 points for the Raptors, who have swept all three meetings with the Heat this NBA season.

Raptors star Kawhi Leonard did not play and the team did not give a specific reason but he is not believed to be hurt.

Danny Green and Norman Powell added 15 points each for Toronto, while OG Anunoby and Jeremy Lin each contributed 11 points, Serge Ibaka had 10 points and eight rebounds and Patrick McCaw and Norman Powell had 10 points each.

Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 19 points with six rebounds and five assists. Veteran guard Dwyane Wade and Dion Waiters each had 15, points, while Rodney McGruder added 13 points.

The Raptors torched the Heat for 21 three pointers, the most Miami has allowed in club history. Toronto also shot 57 per cent from the field.

Lowry nailed a three pointer with 7:30 left in the fourth to put Toronto up by 16 points. The Raptors biggest lead was 17 points and they led by 12 at the end of the third quarter.

Elsewhere, Joel Embiid scored 33 points in his first game back after missing eight with a sore knee as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Indiana Pacers 106-89.

Embiid returned in style to record his league-best 49th double-double of the season as the Sixers snapped a two-game losing streak.

Embiid was greeted with a rousing ovation in his first game since he almost took out American actress Regina King. The Jerry Maguire and If Beale Street Could Talk star was sitting courtside on February 13 in New York when Embiid jumped over her while going after an errant ball.

Tobias Harris added 16 points and Ben Simmons had 15 for the Sixers, who moved into third place in the Eastern Conference.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pacers with 18 points while Darren Collison added 14.

Domantas Sabonis returned after missing the last five games with a sprained left ankle and finished with nine points, six rebounds and six assists. — AFP