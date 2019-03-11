Ailing Serena retires from Indian Wells match

Williams was seeded 10th as she works her way back up the rankings in the wake of time off to have a baby. ― Reuters pic

INDIAN WELLS, March 11 — An ailing Serena Williams retired from her third-round match at Indian Wells yesterday while trailing Garbine Muguruza 6-3, 1-0 in a battle of former world number ones.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, was seeded 10th as she works her way back up the rankings in the wake of time off to have a baby.

She won the first three games of the match but called for the trainer after losing six straight to the Spaniard. After talking with the trainer she took the court for the second set, but called it a day after Muguruza held in the opening game. — AFP