V Shem-Wee Kiong out of All-England after losing to Indonesia

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — National professional doubles pair Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong lost their quarter-finals encounter in the All England 2019 Badminton Championship at the Birmingham Arena yesterday.

In the 39-minute match, the national doubles pair lost to the Indonesian pair of Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto 22-20, 21-12.

V Shem-Wee Kiong who are placed 29th in the world ranking, began strongly in the first set by the minor errors committed which enabled the Indonesian pair to collect point by point.

In the second set, the national pair appeared to be looking for their rhythm which enabled Fajar-Muhammad Rian to dominate the set.

The opponent for the Indonesian pair would be determined by another quarter-finals encounter involving the Chinese pair of Liu Cheng-Zhang Nan who will face another national pair, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik early yesterday morning. ― Bernama