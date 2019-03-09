Goh-Shevon stopped in All-England semis

Japan’s Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino celebrate during their mixed doubles semi final match against Malaysia’s Soon Huat Goh and Shevon Jemie Lai in Arena Birmingham, England, March 9, 2019. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 ― The brilliant run of national mixed doubles, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai came to an end in the semi-finals of All-England 2019 when they were shown the exit by a Japanese pair at Arena Birmingham today.

The national pair lost 16-21, 13-21 to Yuta Watanabe-Arisa Higashino who are the defending champions.

The 37-minute battle, saw Goh-Shevon slowed unlike their epic win against China’s Wang Yilyu-Huang Dongping in the quarter-finals yesterday.

After losing the first set, the national pair now ranked 14th in the world tried to bounce back in the second set to take the match into the rubber and perhaps to reach the All-England final.

Despite leading 9-5, mistakes after mistakes crept on Goh-Shevon with the Japanese pair sealing the second set 21-13 and denied the Malaysians a final slot.

The nation’s hopes now rest on the national men’s doubles, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik who would be facing Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto in the semi-finals scheduled early tomorrow morning.

The giant-killing pair shocked China’s Liu Cheng-Zhang Nan 21-19, 17-21, 21-12 in the quarter-finals yesterday. ― Bernama