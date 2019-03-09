Aaliyah Yoong wins two silver medals in Junior Moomba

Aaliyah Yoong Hanifah settled for silver medal in the tricks event and overall event at the Yarra River on Thursday. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 ― Malaysian waterski golden child Aaliyah Yoong Hanifah bounced back strongly by winning two silver medals at the Junior Moomba in Melbourne.

According to a statement by Malaysian Waterski and Wakeboard Federation (MWWF), the 15-year-old skier settled for silver medal in the tricks event and overall event at the Yarra River on Thursday.

She scored 7,230 points in the tricks event, behind world tricks champion, Neilly Ross of Canada, who raked in 8,790 points while Chile's Josefa Gonzalez finished third with 4,880 points.

The silver medal finish also means Aaliyah equaled her efforts from 2014 and 2015, also in the tricks event.

Meanwhile, in the overall event, Aaliyah scored a total of 2,668.74 points to win a silver medal.

The gold medal overall event was won by Australia's junior world champion, Sade Ferguson with a total of 2,677.73 points and Layne Moroney of Australia (1,742.00) in the third place.

“I am very happy that I am able to match the jump by world junior champion Sade in the overall as she is the favourite for the world junior title in 2020. That is the yardstick I am aiming for.

“Losing gold in overall to Sade by a mere few points shows that I am certainly able to challenge for the overall world junior title next year,” said Aaliyah, who is surely on track to challenge for a podium finish at the World Junior Championships in 2020.

Aaliyah will take a break in order to focus for exams in May and she will return to intensive training after May to prepare for her next major event in August ― Waterski World Championships in Putrajaya. ― Bernama