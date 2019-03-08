Man United send support to stabbed fan in Paris

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring their third goal during their Champions League round of 16 second leg match with PSG in Paris March 6, 2019. — Action Images pic via Reuters

LONDON, March 8 — Manchester United sent the club’s support to a fan stabbed by a taxi driver in Paris in the wake of the English giants remarkable Champions League victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

“We were shocked to hear about the incident with one of our fans who was stabbed while in Paris for the Champions League game,” said United in a statement.

“Everyone at the club wishes him well during his recovery.”

A French police source confirmed to AFP that a man had been wounded on Wednesday after an argument with a cab driver but that his condition was not believed to be life-threatening.

According to Sky Sports the fan, who is 44, was travelling to the centre of the French capital with three friends when the driver objected to their boisterous celebration of United’s 3-1 win to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals.

A spokesman for Britain’s foreign ministry said: “We are in touch with the French authorities following an incident involving a British man in Paris on March 6 and stand ready to offer assistance if required.” — AFP