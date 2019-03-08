Fellaini calls time on Belgium career

Marouane Fellaini boards a plane bound for Euro 2016 in France with the Belgium national squad at the Zaventem airport June 7, 2016. — Reuters pic

PARIS, March 8 — Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini retired from international duty with Belgium yesterday, just over a month after swapping Old Trafford for China.

“After twelve years of representing Belgium at the highest level, I have decided to retire from senior international football,” Fellaini said on his Twitter account.

“It has not been an easy decision for me and not one I take lightly.

“However, I feel that the time is right for me to step down and allow the next generation of Belgian players to continue this very successful period in Belgian football history.”

Fellaini, 31, made 87 appearances for Belgium and was part of the squad that finished third at last year’s World Cup.

Belgium are currently top of the Fifa world rankings ahead of France, the team that defeated them in the semi-finals in Russia.

Fellaini left United in February after five-and-a-half years at the club to join Chinese Super League team Shandong Luneng.

He spent six seasons with Everton before following David Moyes to Manchester following the Scot’s appointment as the successor to Alex Ferguson. — AFP