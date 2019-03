Ranieri was previously in charge of Roma for one-and-a-half seasons between 2009 and 2011. ― Reuters pic

ROME, March 8 — Italian football club AS Roma has appointed Claudio Ranieri as new coach, replacing Eusebio Di Francesco, a club statement announced today.

Ranieri was previously in charge of Roma for one-and-a-half seasons between 2009 and 2011, taking them to second place in 2009-10 after they had led the league table until the last few matches.

Ranieri’s contract will expire on June 30, 2019. — Reuters