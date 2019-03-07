V Shem-Wee Kiong advance to All England quarterfinals

Malaysia’s Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong in action against China’s Liu Cheng and Zhang Nan in the second round of the Celcom Axiata Malaysia Open 2018 in Kuala Lumpur June 28, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Former national pair, Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong continued their fine performance by advancing to the quarterfinals of the 2019 All-England Badminton Championships at Birmingham Arena in England today.

V Shem-Wee Kiong who turned up after having left the national set-up early this year, sprang a surprise by defeating fourth seeded pair, Hiroyuki Endo-Yuta Watanabe of Japan in the second round match, in straight sets 21-18, 21-19 in 40 minutes, according to the tournament website.

They will meet Indonesian pair, Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto who defeated Ou Xuanyi-Ren Xiangyu of China; 13-21, 21-19, 23-21.

However, professional mixed pair, Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying lost in the second-round match to Tontowi Ahmad-Winny Oktavina Kandow of Indonesia; 15-21, 21-16, 21-23. — Bernama