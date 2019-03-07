V Shem-Wee Kiong advance to All England quarterfinals

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Former national pair, Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong continued their fine performance by advancing to the quarterfinals of the 2019 All-England Badminton Championships at Birmingham Arena in England today.
V Shem-Wee Kiong who turned up after having left the national set-up early this year, sprang a surprise by defeating fourth seeded pair, Hiroyuki Endo-Yuta Watanabe of Japan in the second round match, in straight sets 21-18, 21-19 in 40 minutes, according to the tournament website.
They will meet Indonesian pair, Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto who defeated Ou Xuanyi-Ren Xiangyu of China; 13-21, 21-19, 23-21.
However, professional mixed pair, Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying lost in the second-round match to Tontowi Ahmad-Winny Oktavina Kandow of Indonesia; 15-21, 21-16, 21-23. — Bernama