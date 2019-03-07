Soon Huat-Shevon lead Malaysian players to second round of All-England tournament

Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai advanced to the second round of the All-England Badminton Championships in Birmingham yesterday. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — National mixed doubles pair, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai lead the country’s charge into the second round of 2019 All-England Badminton Championships at Birmingham Arena in England yesterday.

Goh-Lai defeated Ronald Ronald-Annika Saufika of Indonesia; winning 21-16 and 21-11 in the opening round match, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website.

National men’s doubles pair, Aaron Chia Teng Fong-Soh Wooi Yik also moved into the next round after fending off the strong challenge from Lu Ching Yao-Yang Po Han of Taiwan;12-21, 21-16 and 21-16.

Former national pair, Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong who turned up from after having left the national setup early this year, also booked their spot in the second round after subduing Berry Angriawan-Hardianto Hardianto of Indonesia;21-14, 17-21 and 21-17 in the first round.

Malaysia’s interest in the women’s singles, however, fizzled out after two national players lost to their Japanese opponents.

Former world junior champion, Goh Jin Wei lost 20-22 and 13-21 to Sayaka Takahashi, while Soniia Cheah Su Ya was beaten by Aya Ohori; losing 15-21 and 16-21. ― Bernama