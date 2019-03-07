Rashford's last-gasp penalty knocks out stunned PSG

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring the third goal against Paris St Germain, March 6, 2019. ― Reuters pic

PARIS, March 7 ― Marcus Rashford scored a last-gap penalty awarded after a Video Assistant Referee intervention as Manchester United stunned Paris St Germain 3-1 away to reach the Champions League quarter-finals on away goals yesterday.

Never in 106 attempts in Europe's premium club competition had a team progressed in a knockout tie after a 2-0 home defeat but Rashford's stoppage-time penalty sent Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side through in the most dramatic fashion.

The visitors, severely depleted by injuries, went ahead twice in the first half through Romelu Lukaku but Juan Bernat equalised for the French champions in between.

PSG were advancing to the last eight 3-2 on aggregate before referee Damir Skomina awarded United a penalty for a Presnel Kimpembe handball after a lengthy delay for the VAR review and Rashford lashed home the spot-kick to level the tie at 3-3 and send United through on away goals.

“I think just keep a cool head there, the type of things you practise every day,” Rashford told BT sport. “I wanted to take it. Doesn't matter now because we got the goal.

“That is probaly the hardest thing, the wait before, but those moments are what you live for.”

PSG had only lost two of their last 50 European games at the Parc des Princes.

Solskjaer, who had half his regular starters missing the game through injury or suspension, had said his team needed to score the opening goal to make it happen.

It could not have started better for the visitors, who went ahead after Lukaku intercepted a weak back pass from Thilo Kehrer, rounded Gianluigi Buffon and slid the ball into the empty net.

But PSG dominated possession and the equaliser seemed inevitable, arriving in the 12th minute when Bernat knocked in Kylian Mbappe's cross at the far post to level the match.

The hosts continued to control possession but United took the advantage again with their next chance.

Buffon let a fierce Rashford shot bounce off his chest into the path of Lukaku who poked home the rebound to continue his rich vein of scoring form.

PSG looked nervous throughout the second half and were unable to find a second goal but they looked to have done enough to make the last eight until substitute Diogo Dalot fired in a speculative shot in stoppage-time.

Skomina called for a review after the ball appeared to hit Kimpembe's arm and, after a lengthy wait, he awarded a penalty.

Buffon dived to the right side but Rashford's strike was too powerful for him.

PSG desperately pushed for the goal that would have sent them through in the four minutes remaining as Edinson Cavani replaced Dani Alves, but United held firm and the home players sunk to the ground in disbelief at the final whistle as their fans celebrated an extraordinary victory. ― Reuters