Tottenham’s Pochettino gets two-game ban for improper conduct

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino gestures during the match against Borussia Dortmund at the Wembley Stadium in London February 13, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 6 — Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino was banned for two games and fined £10,000 (RM53,170) by the English Football Association (FA) on Wednesday after accepting an improper conduct charge.

The Argentine confronted referee Mike Dean after his team’s 2-1 Premier League defeat at Burnley last month that led to Spurs losing ground to Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

“Mauricio Pochettino has been fined £10,000 and will serve a two-match touchline ban following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing,” the FA said in a statement.

“The Tottenham manager accepted an improper conduct charge from the FA, which resulted from his language and/or behaviour – both on the pitch and in or around the tunnel area.”

The ban means the 47-year-old will not be in the dugout for Tottenham’s league trips to Southampton on Saturday and Liverpool on March 31. — Reuters