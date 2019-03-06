Syed Saddiq: Work on first rugby stadium to start in Nov

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks to reporters at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil January 2, 2019. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The Malaysian Rugby Union’s (MRU) long wait for the country’s first rugby stadium is finally over.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the government had approved an allocation of RM17 million for the construction of the stadium on a 6.47-hectare area at Precinct 14 in Putrajaya, adding that work would start in November.

He explained that the allocation would cover the building of two rugby fields according to tournament and training specifications, 1,200 lux floodlights, changing rooms as well as other facilities.

“The ministry is submitting an amendment to the Economic Planning Unit (EPU), Ministry of Economic Affairs on the relocation of the project from Kuala Lumpur Sports City (KLSC) to Putrajaya,” he said in a statement today.

Syed Saddiq also announced that the National Sports Council (NSC) had agreed to move the women’s national 7s rugby team from the fourth to the third tier of its Podium Programme in preparation for the SEA Games in Manila, the Philippines, at the end of this year.

This means the women rugby players are eligible to receive allowances, training and other facilities enjoyed by full-time athletes.

“The ministry is committed to implementing an intensive training programme for the women’s rugby team to the 2019 Manila SEA Games, provided all the players can get time off from their employers to train full-time.

“This initiative is proof that the ministry always supports moves to empower women, especially in the development of sports in the country,” he said. — Bernama