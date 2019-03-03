Super League: Red Eagles held to goalless draw against Red Ants

UKM player Muhammad Baqiuddin Shamsudin (left) tries to tackle the ball from two Sarawak players at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras, March 2, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Two-time Super League champions Kedah wasted a golden opportunity to take top spot as they were held to a goalless draw against PKNS FC at Stadium Darul Aman, Alor Setar.

To make matters worse, the Red Eagle’s Brazilian import player Renan Da Silva Alves was shown the red card for a foul against Muhamad Faizat Mohamad Ghazali in the 86th minute.

The result saw five-time champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) retain their lead at the top of the table with 13 points while Kedah sits in third with 11 points from five league matches so far.

Pahang leapfrogged Kedah into second with 11 points on goal advantage, after beating PKNP FC 3-0 at the Manjung Municipal Council Stadium.

The Tok Gajah squad opened the score through Brazilian import Joseph Eduardo in the second minute before goals from Nigerian Dickson Nwakaeme in the 49th minute and Nor Shahrul Idlan Talaha in the 73rd minute rounded off the victory.

Meanwhile, Felda United FC succeeded in scoring their first win of the season after edging newcomer Petaling Jaya (PJ) City FC 1-0 at Tun Abdul Razak Stadium in Jengka via a penalty by Japanese import player, Keida Ikeda in the 29th minute.

In the Premier League, Md Rozaimi Abd Rahman emerged as the hero of JDT II when he netted two goals to assist the Southern Tigers to defeat Kelantan 2-0 at the Pasir Gudang Stadium.

Goals in the 40th and 58th minute assisted JDT II to wrestle for the top of the table with 12 points from four matches.

At Likas Stadium, Kota Kinabalu, two goals from Brazilian import, Luiz Junior in the fourth and 47th minute assisted Sabah to subdue Police 3-1 and jump two rungs in the league table with 10 points from five games.

Serbian import Rodoljub Paunovi also scored for Sabah in the 41st minute, while PDRM’s consolation goal came from Montenegrin player Argzim Redzovic in the 52nd minute.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) FC recorded their first win of the season after thrashing Sarawak 4-0 at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras.

The home side opened the score through Nigerian import Ijezie Michael Chukwubunna’s penalty kick in the ninth minute before Croatia’s Mateo Roskam doubled the lead through another spot kick in the 78th minute.

Mohamad Hariz Fazrin Mohd Nazrin and Mohd Akmal Md Zahir put the icing on the cake as they scored in the 87th and 92nd minutes respectively to complete the stunning victory. — Bernama