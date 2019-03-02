Four-goal Leeds return to Championship top spot

LONDON, March 2 — Leeds ran out impressive 4-0 winners over promotion rivals West Brom yesterday to return to the top of the English Championship.

Pablo Hernandez opened the scoring after just 17 seconds while Patrick Bamford doubled the advantage before the break at Elland Road.

Bamford added his second midway through the second period with Ezgjan Alioski making it 4-0 in stoppage time.

“For me the most important thing was the effort, attitude and state of mind of the whole team during the whole game,” Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa told BBC Radio Leeds.

Leeds have a one-point lead over Norwich who go to struggling Millwall today. — AFP