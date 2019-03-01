Super League: JDT beat Selangor 4-2 in Shah Alam

JDT player Diogo Luis Santo (right) in action against Selangor’s Taylor Francis George Regan during their Super League match in Shah Alam March 1, 2019. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, March 1 — Five-time Super League champions, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) have claimed the top position in the table after routing Selangor 4-2 at Shah Alam Stadium tonight.

The fourth win in five outings assisted the Southern Tigers to top the table with 13 points, three more than second place Kedah while Selangor are in the 10th spot with three points.

The situation however may change if Kedah defeated PKNS FC in Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar tomorrow.

In the match tonight, the Red Giants were shocked when the visitors’ Diogo Luis Santo was on target in the seventh minute before Brazillian import doubled the score in the 14th minute before 21,000 Selangor fans.

Stung by the early goals, Selangor reduced the deficit via their Brazilian player Endrick Dos Santo in the 33rd minute, but JDT blasted in another goal through Argentine Gabriel Cabrera in the 41st minute.

Again the squad under B. Sathianathan closed the gap through Rufino Segovia in the first half additional time (45+2) but Leandro Velazquez netted in the 68th to give Benjamin Mora’s squad a convincing 4-2 win.

Meanwhile, Terengganu and Perak tied 1-1 at Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Stadium in Kuala Terengganu in another Super League match tonight.

Perak opened the score with their Brazilian player Wander Luiz in the 71st minute before the hosts equalised with a penalty converted by Lee Tuck of the United Kingdom in the 90th minute.

The result saw Terengganu sitting in the sixth place with six points after five matches while Perak are in the eighth spot with three points from four matches.

In the only Premier League match tonight, Penang lost 1-2 to UiTM FC at City Stadium.

The visitors opened the score via their Senegalese import Robert Waly Lopez Mendy in the 39th minute before Zarco Korac equalised for Penang two minutes later.

However Robert was on target again in the 85th minute to deliver three points to UiTM FC. — Bernama