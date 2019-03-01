Southampton’s Hasenhuttl backs Solskjaer for permanent United role

United are unbeaten in the Premier League since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (pic) took over from Jose Mourinho in December, winning nine of their 11 games to get back into the mix for a top four finish. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 1 — Southampton’s Ralph Hasenhuttl became the latest manager to endorse Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the permanent role, describing his instant impact at Old Trafford as “outrageous”.

United are unbeaten in the Premier League since Solskjaer took over from Jose Mourinho in December, winning nine of their 11 games to get back into the mix for a top four finish.

Solskjaer, who was a forward at United for 11 years, had also earned praise from Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp last week, who said the Norwegian “deserves (the job) 100 per cent”.

“I think they will,” Hasenhuttl told reporters on Friday when asked whether United would give Solskjaer the United job on a permanent basis.

“To be unbeaten (in the league) since he took the job is amazing, it’s outrageous.

“With his history of being a player at Manchester United and now doing it as a manager in a very good way, I think you can’t have better science to be the next manager.”

Southampton, in 17th place, are just two points above the relegation zone with 27 points but Hasenhuttl said their midweek win over Fulham had eased the pressure on his squad before Saturday’s trip to Old Trafford.

“I’m positive, we had a very important win on Wednesday and now we go with not much pressure, because nobody expects something from us,” Hasenhuttl, who took over at Southampton in December, added.

“It is very hard to take points at Old Trafford but my team does not think in that way.

“We know we can be a good opponent in every stadium for every team, if we are very organised, as we showed against Chelsea (in the 0-0 draw) for example, where it is not easy to take a point.” — Reuters