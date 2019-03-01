Patriots owner Kraft enters not guilty plea in massage sex case

File picture of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft raising the Vince Lombardi Trophy at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta February 3, 2019. ― Picture by Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

MIAMI, March 1 ― New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has pleaded not guilty to charges of soliciting sex following a massage parlor bust in Florida, US reports said yesterday.

The 77-year-old billionaire was formally charged on Monday with two counts of soliciting prostitution following the investigation in Jupiter, Florida.

Court records showed Kraft's attorneys had entered a plea of not guilty to the charges, the local subsidiary of ABC television reported yesterday.

Kraft is required to appear in court in Florida on March 27, reports said.

The first degree misdemeanour charges against Kraft are punishable by up to one year in jail, a US$5,000 (RM20,361) fine or community service.

Palm Beach prosecutor Dave Aronberg said on Monday Kraft would receive no “special justice” in a case which highlighted the scourge of “criminals trafficking women for sex.”

“It's about modern day slavery,” Aronberg told reporters.

Law enforcement sources say Kraft had been observed entering the massage parlor on two separate occasions last month, on January 19 and January 20.

Details of an affidavit Monday said Kraft had been seen entering the Orchids of Asia Day Spa at 10.59am on January 20.

His exchange with a female worker inside the spa was caught on a surveillance camera, before he left the facility at 11.13am, according to the affidavit.

Hours later, Kraft attended the Patriots victory over the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium where they won 37-31 in overtime to reach the Super Bowl. ― AFP