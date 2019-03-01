Man City's Sterling says Liverpool felt fan pressure in 2014 failure

Raheem Sterling moved to Manchester City where he tasted league success for the first time under Pep Guardiola last year. ― Reuters pic

LIVERPOOL, March 1 ― Former Liverpool forward Raheem Sterling said their players were affected by pressure from fans during their failed Premier League title charge in 2014, but things are very different at his current club Manchester City.

Liverpool topped the table with three games to go five years ago as they chased their first league title since 1990, but the Merseyside club allowed City to overtake them and win the league by two points.

Sterling played one more season at Anfield before making a £49 million (RM264 million) move to City where the England international tasted league success for the first time under Pep Guardiola last year.

“When I was there (at Liverpool) I did feel a lot more pressure than when I'm here, with matchdays and the fans. I think that did get to us a little bit,” Sterling told Sky Sports.

“We were in control and we had the opportunity to see it through but we didn't do that.

“Here we're completely focused on each game and trying to win each game as it comes. It's a complete different scenario from last year... we were a bit more comfortable towards this point of the season.”

Liverpool find themselves in a similar situation to five years ago this season, leading City by one point with 10 games remaining of the current campaign. Sterling believes they can reel in Juergen Klopp's side.

“They've been playing some good football at times but we're confident in ourselves and we've got the belief,” Sterling said.

“This year it's a complete turnaround and we're the ones who are chasing. It's really close at the moment but I have full belief in the squad.”

City can provisionally move to the top of the table if they win or draw at Bournemouth on Saturday before Liverpool make the short trip to Everton for the Merseyside derby on Sunday. ― Reuters