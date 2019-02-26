Perak FA to change training sessions if mercury climbs

Perak football players are seen during a training session at the Perak Football Stadium in Ipoh. ― Picture courtesy of Perak FA

IPOH, Feb 26 ― Perak FA coach Mehmet Durakovic today said that he would consider changing the team's training sessions from evening to morning if temperatures remain at a steady 35 degrees Celsius or rises.

“We are aware of the hot weather. Yesterday, we only had our recovery training in the evening. The weather was too hot and we can't do much.

“Of course we will change the training session to morning if the weather remains the same,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

Mehmet also said that training would be moved indoors if the sun continued to beat down in the mornings.

“For the past two days the weather has been the same in the morning and afternoon. If it continues to remain hot, then we have to look for indoor training,” he said.

The Perak government has advised schools in the state to minimise outdoor activities in the afternoon.

State Education, Science, Environment, Green Technology and Information Committee chairman Abdul Aziz Bari in a statement had said that the weather which had reached 35 Celsius is considered dangerous and could cause heat stroke.

As of 12pm today, the weather in Ipoh is reported at 36 Celsius.

Yesterday, the Malaysian Meteorological Department said that 10 areas in the peninsula are expected to experience extreme hot weather with temperatures between 35 and 36.9 degrees Celsius.

Among the affected areas listed were Kinta, Hulu Perak and Kuala Kangsar in Perak, Sik, Kota Setar, Kubang Pasu and Chuping in Kedah, Muar (Johor), Kepong (Kuala Lumpur) and Maran (Terengganu).