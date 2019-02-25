Pahang stay third after draw with Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Pahang failed to capitalise on their homeground advantage and were held 1-1 by Selangor in a Super League match at the Darul Makmur Stadium in Kuantan today.

The Elephants broke the deadlock in the 34th minute when Zaharulnizam Wan Zakaria fired home from outside the box, to the delight of the 18,000 home fans.

Their hopes of sealing all three points, however, went up in smoke when Red Giants skipper Rufino Segovia slammed home a cross by Syazwan Zainon in the 61st minute.

The draw left Pahang in third spot in the 12-team league with eight points after four matches. Kedah and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) lead the standings with 10 points each while Selangor are eighth with three points.

Meanwhile, JDT II notched their fourth straight win in as many matches when they edged hosts UiTM FC 2-1 to stretch their lead atop the Premier League to three points.

UiTM opened the scoring in the 10th minute through a Muhamad Rafie Mat Yaacob free-kick but Brazilian Bruno Gabriel Soares levelled the score nine minutes later for JDT II.

A Md Rozaimi Abd Rahman free-kick goal in the 44th minute ensured all three points for JDT II, who lead the 12-team standings with a maximum 12 points after four matches - three more than second-placed Selangor United.

In another Premier League clash, Negeri Sembilan and Penang shared the spoils after the teams drew 1-1 at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi.

Japan’s Shunsuke Nakatake put the Deer ahaed in the 31st minute before Penang’s Argentine import, Julian Bottaro, netted the equaliser in the 67th minute.

The Deer are sixth with five points while Penang are ninth with four points. — Bernama