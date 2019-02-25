Monaco move clear of drop zone with 2-0 win over Lyon

AS Monaco's Rony Lopes celebrates after scoring the second goal against Olympique Lyonnais, February 24, 2019. ― Reuters pic

PARIS, Feb 25 ― Monaco moved five points clear of the relegation zone in Ligue 1 after first-half goals from Gelson Martins and Rony Lopes gave them a 2-0 home win over third-placed Olympique Lyon yesterday.

The result left Monaco 16th on 25 points from 26 games, five above 18th-placed Caen who were held to s 1-1 draw at Toulouse after conceding a stoppage time equaliser and having midfielder Ismael Diomande sent off in the 90th minute.

Elsewhere, top flight newcomers Reims moved up to sixth place with an impressive 4-2 win at Montpellier, Olympique Marseille were held to a 1-1 draw at Rennes and Nantes earned a 1-0 home victory over Girondins Bordeaux.

Martins fired Monaco into an 18th-minute lead and Lopes added the second in the 27th as the principality side took a big step towards securing top-flight survival after a poor start.

Reims fell behind to an early Daniel Congre goal at Montpellier but two from Remi Oudin made sure they stayed in contention for European competition next season.

Fifth-placed Marseille, who stayed ahead of Reims on goal difference, needed a second-half equaliser from forward Valere Germain to force a share of the spoils at ninth-placed Rennes and had left back Jordan Amavi sent off in the 90th minute.

Nantes stayed 14th on 30 points after a Nicolas Pallois goal in the 51st minute sank 13th-placed Bordeaux while Max Gradel salvaged a draw for Toulouse after Enzo Crivelli had given Caen the lead on the stroke of halftime.

Caen, who trail 17th-placed Amiens by four points, host runaway leaders and champions Paris St Germain at home on Saturday. ― Reuters