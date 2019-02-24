United’s Matic out for two weeks after missing Liverpool clash

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrates with Nemanja Matic at the end of the match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London February 18, 2019. — Action Images via Reuters

MANCHESTER, Feb 24 — Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic will be sidelined for two weeks after being ruled out of today’s clash against Liverpool.

Matic was a surprise absence from United’s team-sheet for the Premier League showdown with title-chasing Liverpool at Old Trafford.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed the Serb was injured in training during the week, but didn’t specify the problem.

“He got injured during one of the training sessions a few days ago,” Solskjaer told MUTV.

“We tried to get him fit for the game but it wasn’t to be and he’ll probably be out for a couple of weeks. But we’ll manage without him.”

Matic was replaced by Scott McTominay in United’s starting line-up.

He could now miss United’s Champions League last 16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain and key league games as they chase a top four finish.

Virgil Van Dijk returned to the Liverpool team as Jurgen Klopp made two changes.

The Dutch defender came in for Naby Keita, while midfielder James Milner replaced Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

Liverpool can go three points clear of leaders Manchester City if they beat bitter rivals United. — AFP