If breakdancing can be in Olympics, squash can too one day, says minister

Syed Saddiq said he believes the racquet sport will make its debut in the Olympics one day. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, February 24 — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman is disappointed that squash failed to be shortlisted for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

However, he believes the racquet sport will make its debut in the Olympics one day and urged Malaysians not to be discouraged as the government will continue to do its part to push for the inclusion of squash.

“If breakdancing can be selected to be shortlisted, why not squash?” he told reporters after officiating a bowling event organised by the Women Journalist Association of Malaysia at the Bukit Jalil Golf and Country Resort here today.

Breakdancing is one of four sports suggested for inclusion in the Games — alongside surfing, climbing and skateboarding — by the Paris 2024 organising committee.

Breakdancing was included in the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina last year.

Campaigns for the inclusion of squash in the Olympics, were unsuccessful, as were billiard sports and chess.

The four sports are now waiting for final approval from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which has until December 2020 to decide.

Surfing, climbing and skateboarding are all set to debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Syed Saddiq also called for more media coverage on women participating in men-dominated sports such as rugby and football.

“There are a lot of women interested in those sports but since there are no widespread coverage and clear career paths, they are discouraged from taking them up,” he said.

He said the government also respected the media’s role in providing checks and balances to the administration through its coverage.