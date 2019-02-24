Evans in second career final after upsetting Isner at Delray

In today’s final, Evans will play either American Mackenzie McDonald or Radu Albot of Moldova. ― Reuters pic

FLORIDA, Feb 24 — Briton Dan Evans reached his second career final when he upset second seed John Isner 3-6 6-2 6-3 at the Delray Beach Open in Florida yesterday.

Less than a year after returning from a 12-month cocaine suspension, Evans staged a remarkable turnaround after a slow start against Isner.

The American took command early, breaking Evans in the second game and winning the first set without facing a break point as his booming serve held him in good stead in blustery winds on the outdoor hardcourt.

Evans fought back, however, breaking Isner twice in quick succession to capture the second set before breaking again in the second game of the final set, aided by an Isner foot fault.

The 143rd-ranked Evans displayed few nerves as he held serve throughout the final set, closing out in style with four first-serve winners to clinch the final game to love.

In today’s final, Evans will play either American Mackenzie McDonald or Radu Albot of Moldova, who were meeting in the evening semi-final. — Reuters