Solari questions Barcelona’s extra day off ahead of cup Clasico

MADRID, Feb 23 — Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari has described as “curious” Barcelona having an extra day’s rest before next week’s Copa del Rey clash between the two sides, the first of two El Clasico derbies in four days.

Barca face Sevilla today while Madrid are away to Levante tomorrow before the two rivals meet in the second leg of their cup semi-final at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, with the historic rivals level at 1-1 after the first match at the Camp Nou.

“We find it funny,” Solari said at a press conference today. “It’s curious. But playing in different conditions, it entertains us a lot and we see it as a challenge.”

Madrid were also given one day fewer before the first leg earlier this month but had an extra day ahead of the La Liga match at the Camp Nou in October, when Barca ran out 5-1 winners.

