PFA suspends president, vice-president and secretary-general

KANGAR, Feb 23 — Perlis Football Association (PFA) in an executive committee meeting yesterday unanimously decided to suspend PFA president Datuk Ahmad Amizal Shaifit Ahmad Rafie effective today.

According to PFA deputy president, Mohd Abdul Karim Khan Mansor Ahmad Khan, the suspension of the president from his duties will be effective until the next PFA congress which has not been announced.

“PFA has taken the action in accordance to PFA statute under articles 36, 37 and 38,” he said.

Apart from that, the president was also seen as violating the sponsorship agreement between Qhaleefa Football Club in which he is president (Ahmad Amizal Shaifit) with PFA,” said Karim in a statement issued to Bernama today.

Mohd Abdul Karim Khan also announced PFA vice-president 2 held by by Muhammad Sukur Hashim was also suspended with PFA secretary-general, held by Adib Rabani Muaz Abul Malik until the next PFA Congress.

He said the unanimous decision was taken as the two individuals were representing Qhaleefa Football Club.

“With the decision taken, the three individuals were prohibited from carrying out any duties during the period,” he said.

In the meeting, another unanimous exco decision was reached to appoint PFA deputy president to carry out the duties of the president while the post of secretary would be carried out by PFA assistant secretary, Naimulddin Haron.

The drastic moves were made to restore the image of PFA which had been plagued with various issues leading to its sacking by Malaysia Football League (MFL) from Malaysia League.

Abdul Karim said PFA hoped all parties understand the constraint faced by the Exco in taking the actions.

“Hope all parties understand including the state administration, affiliated members as well as Perlis football fans and give their full support to the new leadership of PFA in trying to bring PFA back into the Malaysia Football League,” he added. — Bernama