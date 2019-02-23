Laporte signs two-year contract extension with Man City

Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte in action during the Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Schalke 04 and Manchester City at Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany, February 20, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 23 — Manchester City centre back Aymeric Laporte has signed a two-year contract extension to extend his stay with the Premier League champions until the end of the 2024-25 season, the club said on Friday.

Laporte, 24, moved to City in January last year from La Liga side Athletic Bilbao for what was then a club-record fee of £57 million (RM303.2 million).

“I could not be happier to commit my long-term future to Manchester City. Since the day I arrived here, I have been made to feel welcome by Pep and all the players,” Laporte told City’s website.

“This club offers me everything I need to improve my game. I’ve already made great strides and I want to continue getting better and better. I want to win silverware and I feel City is the best place to fulfil all my ambitions.”

Laporte has become Pep Guardiola’s main central defender this season and the Frenchman is the only outfield player at City to play every league game this season, managing to score two goals. — Reuters