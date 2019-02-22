Shin birdies last to inch ahead at LPGA Thailand

South Korea’s Jenny Shin in Las Colinas Country Club, May 1, 2016, Irving, Texas. She carded an early bogey on the sixth hole but recovered with three birdies in a row and two more on 15 and 18 to sign for 68 and 11-under-par aggregate February 22, 2019. — AFP pic

BANGKOK, Feb 22 — South Korea’s Jenny Shin birdied the final hole to hold a narrow, one-shot lead after round two of the LPGA Thailand today.

Shin carded an early bogey on the sixth hole but recovered with three birdies in a row and two more on 15 and 18 to sign for 68 and 11-under-par aggregate.

American Lizette Salas, Australia’s Minjee Lee and round-one leader Ji Eun-hee were all one stroke back on a hot day at par-72 Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course.

“I wasn’t hydrated enough this morning and I could feel it by late afternoon,” Shin said, according to organisers.

“I thought I could have made a few more putts.”

Thailand’s world number one Ariya Jutanugarn dropped further off the pace with back-to-back double bogeys en route to a 72 and tied 19th.

“I got worried and scared after I made a bogey, and then a double bogey, so it was pretty tough for me,” she said after.

“I’m nervous and worried because I’ve not played well in the last few tournaments.”

Her sister Moriya fared better with a 68, enough for a share of ninth place heading into the weekend rounds. — AFP