PDRM FA vow to settle all arrears in a month’s time

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — The Royal Malaysia Police Football Association (PDRM FA) have promised to settle all salary arrears owed to their players in one month’s time.

For a start, PDRM today settled arrears amounting to RM522,000 to their 12 local players and four officials through the RM312,000 grant from the Malaysia Football League (MFL), while the balance was through the sponsorship from PappaRich.

Team manager Kamarul Ariffin Shahar said they would strive to settle the remaining amount of RM696,000 to their four former imports and two officials.

“We have had to shoulder the burden of debt left behind by the previous management Thankfully, we have managed to stick to our budget in the two months we have taken over the team,” he told a press conference after the salary-payment ceremony at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) here today.

PDRM were among seven teams instructed to submit additional information regarding their financial status by the MFL last Saturday for not paying two months’ salary to their players last season.

After receiving the information, MFL kicked Perlis out of this year’s Premier League competition, while no decision has been made on the fate of the other six teams.

PDRM currently prop up the 12-team Premier League standings with just one point after three matches and will meet Selangor United tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Professional Footballers Association of Malaysia (PFAM) chief executive officer Izham Ismail urged other teams facing the same problem to emulate the commitment shown by the PDRM FA.

“On behalf of the players, PFAM wish to thank PDRM FA for shining some light into the players’ lives after suffering for so long,” he said. — Bernama