Fifa bans Chelsea from registering new players in next two transfer windows

LONDON, Feb 22 — Chelsea have been banned from registering new players at both the national and international level for the next two transfer windows and fined 600,000 Swiss Francs (RM2.4 million), soccer’s world governing body Fifa said today.

Chelsea were found to have breached article 19 of the regulations in the case of 29 minor players and to have committed several other infringements relating to registration requirements for players, Fifa said.

England’s Football Association was also fined 510,000 Swiss francs and given six months to address the situation concerning the international transfer and first registration of minors. — Reuters