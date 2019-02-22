Chelsea categorically refute Fifa charges, will appeal transfer ban

Chelsea’s French striker Olivier Giroud celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the Uefa Europa League round of 32, 2nd leg football match between Chelsea and Malmo at Stamford Bridge in London on February 21, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 22 — Chelsea say they “categorically refute” breaking Fifa rules over the international transfer of players aged 18 or under and will appeal against a two-window transfer ban handed down today.

World governing body Fifa said in a statement a lengthy investigation had found the Premier League side in breach of its article 19 regulation in the case of 29 minor players.

The club was also fined 600,000 Swiss Francs (RM2.4 million).

“Chelsea FC categorically refutes the findings of the Fifa Disciplinary Committee and will therefore be appealing the decision,” a club statement said.

“The club wishes to emphasise that it respects the important work undertaken by Fifa in relation to the protection of minors and has fully cooperated with Fifa throughout its investigation.” — Reuters